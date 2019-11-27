Win 2 House Seats to JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

This is your opportunity to see the highly anticipated Broadway show Jagged Little Pill inspired by and with music from Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

From Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno) comes an "urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny" (The Boston Globe) musical tale of suburban subversion inspired by Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album.

Mary Jane Healy is a high-achieving homemaker who will do anything for her family, including their adopted African-American daughter Frankie, who is struggling to find her place in their lily-white community. But when the Healys' lives begin to unravel, Mary Jane's drive to keep her family together threatens to break them apart.

Experience occurs from Dec 18, 2019 to Feb 27, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: December 17-December 27, 2019; December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

Valid for 2 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Tickets may only be redeemed at weekday performances (Tuesday-Thursday).

Winner must submit their requested dates at least 2 weeks in advance. Please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

