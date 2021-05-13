Signed Copy of Lin Manuel Miranda's G'MORNING, G'NIGHT! Being Auctioned to Benefit Hindi's Libraries

Lin Manuel Miranda's team has donated a signed copy of his book Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You to Hindi's Libraries- an international nonprofit based in Long Island NY that donates new and gently used children's books to those in need across the globe.

After being unable to participate in the nonprofit's recent Books on Broadway fundraiser, the team gifted the book in hopes that the organization can raise funds for book shipments.

"Due to his current commitments, Lin-Manuel is not able to participate, but we would be happy to send a signed copy of G'Morning G'night if you would like to use it for the fundraiser," wrote team member Sara.

The opening bid for the book is $500 and all money raised will be utilized to ship books to the organization's recipients. Typically a box of 75 books costs approximately $25 to ship and Hindi's Libraries always covers the costs.

To place your bid, visit tinyurl.com/LINMANUEL4HL.

to learn more about Hindi's Libraries visit www.hindislibraries.com.