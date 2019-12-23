The Players Club of Swarthmore Presents HAY FEVER

Next up on The Players Club of Swarthmore's Mainstage is Noel Coward's (Private Lives, Design For Living, Present Laughter, Blithe Spirit) enduring comedy farce, Hay Fever. The play is set in the English country house of the Bliss family in the 1920's. Their plans of a quiet weekend with invited guests come to an exhausting and hilarious finale. Hay Fever is directed by Timothy P. Oskin. Tickets are available online at www.pcstheater.org. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

David Bliss (Kevin McPeak, Media), his wife Judith (Carolyn Nelson, Chester Springs) and their children Sorel (Talia Speak, Wilmington, DE.) and Simon (Vince Fox, Glenholden) have each invited a friend to spend the weekend unbeknownst to the other members of the family. As the weekend wears on, each guest pairs off with the wrong person with dramatic effects. The self-centered behavior of the hosts finally drives their guests to flee. The Blisses, are so engaged in a family row that they do not notice their guests' furtive departure. Hay Fever is a shrewd farce with mixed up pairings and over the top antics. This play definitely puts the "fun" in dysfunctional.

Additional cast members in Hay Fever include Patti Allis Mengers, Wilmington, DE.; Den Mahoney, Drexel Hill; Jennifer Greenfield, Wynnewood; Harry Sokol, Swarthmore and Holly Heneks, Springfield.

Hay Fever runs from Friday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan.18. Thursday performances are at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, Sunday performances are at 2pm. Audiences can meet the artists in a talk back discussion following the Jan. 12 performance. Buy tickets online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





