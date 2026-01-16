Central PA Artists Unite For SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at DreamWrights

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 16 at 8:00 PM, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present a one-night staged reading of Shakespeare in Hollywood by Ken Ludwig, performed as part of the DreamWrights Studio Series. Taking place during WeCo District's Third Friday, this intimate evening brings together a wide range of Central Pennsylvania performers for a shared celebration of language, laughter, and live theatre.

Shakespeare in Hollywood is a fast-moving comedy that drops Shakespeare's mischievous fairies into 1930s Hollywood, where studio contracts, mistaken identities, and theatrical chaos collide. Presented with scripts in hand, the reading strips theatre down to its essentials-voice, timing, and connection-allowing the wit and heart of Ludwig's writing to shine in a close, communal setting.

Directed by Chris Koslosky and presented in collaboration with White Rose Theatrics, the cast is made up of artists who regularly work across stages throughout the region. This one-night event reflects a shared belief held by DreamWrights and its collaborators: that there is enough theatre for everyone, and that the strength of Central PA's arts scene lies in artists coming together rather than working in isolation.

Featuring:

Cal Weary

Andrew Matseur

Greg Koslosky

Rodd Robertson

Rico Felicano

Joel Persing

Cole Reilly

Caleb Stiffler

Libby Hardesty

Melanie Yan

Andrea Unger

Andrew Smith

John Piermatteo

The DreamWrights Studio Series expands how theatre is shared in York, offering low-barrier, artist-driven evenings that center collaboration, accessibility, and storytelling in its purest form. These events create space for experimentation, connection, and cross-pollination among artists and audiences alike.

This production contains mature language and adult themes.

The reading begins tonight at 8:00 PM at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, 100 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17401. Admission is by suggested donation.