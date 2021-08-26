The Fulton Theatre Opens FUN HOME Next Month

After an 18-month intermission, the Fulton's subscription series returns to live with the critically acclaimed Fun Home September 7 through October 17. The Tony darling of 2015, winning Best Musical, Book, and Score, creators include Lisa Kron (book and lyrics) and Jeanine Tesori (music) is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, Fun Home is based on the real life story of cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Alison's creative imagination becomes real as she recalls how her families' dysfunctional dynamic upbringing shaped who she has become. Maple Avenue has never looked so familiar and yet unrecognizable as we flip through the sketchbooks of her life's most pivotal moments; preadolescents, college years, and where she finds herself today. This achingly beautiful portrait of family examines our relationships within, and how family hold the keys to our successes, and ultimately they hold the keys to our hearts.

A first for Broadway theatres, Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir was adapted for the stage and made its Off-Broadway debut, after a series of readings, in 2013 at The Public Theater, before transferring to Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre in March of 2015. Fun Home was the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist.

The production also stars Federica Andino-Vega (Joan) who is making her Fulton Theatre debut. Andino-Vega's credits include Mimi in Rent, Vanessa in In The Heights, and Snake Lady in Sideshow. Christian Giancaterino (John Bechdel) who most recently was seen in the 2020 hit Kinky Boots at the Fulton as Young Charlie. He has also appeared in Peter Pan. Other credits include Willy Wonka, Titanic, The Musical, Beauty and the Beast, and Newsies. Alex Hayden Miller (Associate Choreographer/Roy, Mark, Pete, Bobby, Jeremy) most recently appeared at the Fulton in Together We Celebrate, and Mamma Mia!. Other notable credits include Newsies at The Muny, and West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep.

Abigail Isom (Medium Alison) most recently starred in The Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series production of Next to Normal at the Fulton. Other credits include 42nd Street at Summer Lyric Theatre, Annie at The Muny, and Hairspray and Snoopy! at Theatre Aspen. Jack Packer (Christian Bechdel) is making his Fulton Theatre debut. Other credits include the Nation Tour of Finding Neverland, and Jesus at Sight and Sound, and Beauty and the Beast, On Your Feet, Elf the Musical, and others at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater. Lily Philbrook (Small Alison) is a 10-year old 5th grader from Cumberland, Maine. Her Credits include The Wizard of Oz at Maine State Music Theatre and The Little Mermaid Jr. at The Naples Players. Katie Sina's Fulton Theatre credits include Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot, The Wizard of Oz, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap and And Then There Were None. She most recently stared in I Love You, Your Perfect, Now Change at Mt. Gretna Theatre.

The Orchestra includes Sam Bagala as Music Director, Conductor and on the Keyboard, Chris Keeney (Guitar), Leo Smith (Bass), Jaren Angud (Drums), Janine Thomas (Reeds), Jessica Kling (Violin/Viola), and Sara Male (Cello). Alternate Musicians include Rick Merino (Guitar), Travis Goffredo (Drums), Robert Shauback (Reeds), Kathleen Stevens (Violin/Viola) and Devree Lewis (Cello).

The creative team for Fun Home includes Marc Robin (Director and Choreographer, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Alex Hayden Miller (Associate Choreographer), Joey Abromowicz (Casting), Sean Cox (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Costume, Wig, and Makup Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), and Rebekah Church (Deck Stage Manager).

New York casting is done by Bob Cline Casting. Interviews are available with the cast and/or director/choreographer based on availability. Production photos and full cast biographies are available upon request. Performance schedule follows at the end of the release.

Single ticket prices for the mainstage start at $29, with Student Rush available. Fulton Theatre performs in its home, the national historic landmark Fulton Opera House located at 12 North Prince Street in Lancaster, PA.