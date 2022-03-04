The Belmont Theatre to Stage NOW AND THEN

Spend some time in an Irish Bar...opening March 18th-at The Belmont Theatre! NOW AND THEN is a comedy/drama by Sean Grennan. The play takes place in an Irish-themed bar built by our own head carpenter, Joel Persing. Come join The Belmont for some thought-provoking theater from March 18-20 and 24 & 27. The play is directed by Christine Koslosky and is sponsored by THE GRAHAM COMPANIES. Visit www.thebelmont.org for tickets.

The cast includes Curtis Nelson as MAN, Mike McGuiness as JAMIE, Jessica Oakhem as ABBY, and Becky Wilcox as WOMAN. Paul Lajkowicz is stage manager.

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.

The young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices... and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience. The cast will not be wearing masks, but the audience is required to wear masks for the safety of the cast and those seated around them.

Curtain times are 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays. Sunday's curtain is at 3pm. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.