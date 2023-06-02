THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to The Belmont Theatre

Performances run June 16-18 and 22-25.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23 Photo 3 Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23
Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
The Belmont Theatre will present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, a musical based on the novel by Victor Hugo with music from the Disney animated film. This epic musical filled with extraordinary choreography, beautiful music and a full choir will run June 16-18 and 22-25. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. 
 

The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the animated film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel. 

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all. 

Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this moving musical including the iconic songs such as Out There, God Bless the Outcasts and more. The show features a large choir, a two story set and a talented cast of over 40 members with elaborate costumes.

The Director is René Staub. The Vocal Director is Seth Shields. The Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The cast is led by Matt Setzer as Quasimodo, Izzy Oropeza as Esmeralda, and Dan Signore as Dom Claude Frollo. Ryan Slusky will portray Phoebus De Martin and Julien Sherman will play Clopin Trouillefou. 
The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA.  There is convenient, free parking. Go to Click Here or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. 



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month Photo
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present Douglas Carter Beane's Tony Award-nominated comedy, The Little Dog Laughed, from June 15th through 24th, as they celebrate Pride Month and the works of local playwrights.

Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Elvis-A Musical Revolution is not among the better musical theater bio-shows.  Jersey Boys, Get on your Feet, and Buddy-the Buddy Holly Story are all significantly better.  Ironically, it is not even the best Elvis bio-musical.  Check out Million Dollar Quartet instead.

Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE Photo
Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE

Hedgerow Theatre has announced both a one-week extension and a virtual streaming option of the company’s Barrymore Recommended world premiere production of The Puzzle by Juliette Dunn.

Disrupt the Norm with Primas 23-24 Season Photo
Disrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 Season

Wake up, work, eat, sleep, repeat. The repetitive and mundane nature of our day-to-day lives can put us in a rut, and we forget what it feels like to be truly alive. Now is the time to disrupt the norm, experience beauty, and remember what it feels like to live an invigorating life.


More Hot Stories For You

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride MonthThe Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month
Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLEHedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE
Disrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 SeasonDisrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 Season
 The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Gretna Theatre (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (6/15-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gretna Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bandstand
Hershey Area Playhouse (5/25-6/04)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You