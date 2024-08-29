THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes to PCS Theater in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PCS Theater will launch its 113th season with the beloved musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone, a show that pays homage to the golden age of Broadway with wit, charm, and infectious tunes. The production will run from September 13 through September 28, with evening performances at 7:30 PM and matinees at 2:00 PM.

The Drowsy Chaperone, with a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, debuted in Toronto in 1998 before making its Broadway debut in 2006, where it garnered critical acclaim and won five Tony Awards. The show is a parody of 1920s American musical comedies, told through the eyes of a reclusive theater fan known only as "Man in Chair." As he listens to a recording of his favorite musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, the story comes to life in his apartment, following a delightful, madcap plot of love, mistaken identities, and larger-than-life characters.

The plot centers around Janet Van De Graaff, a Broadway starlet who plans to leave her career behind to marry oil tycoon Robert Martin. Their wedding is threatened by scheming producer Feldzieg, a ditsy chorine, two gangsters, and a daring aviatrix, all while Janet's "drowsy" chaperone tries to keep her away from her fiancé until the big day.

"The Drowsy Chaperone is truly a love letter to musical theater. It takes all of the common motifs and character types we know and love and shoves them into one 90-minute show. These larger-than-life characters parody the nonsensical and quirky elements of the golden age of musical theater,” says director Vincent Raspa. The production is choreographed by Devon Duffy with musical direction by Clare Reckner.

The cast features Thomas-Robert Irvin as Man in Chair, Shellie Wilensky Camp as Mrs. Tottendale, Ken Locicero as Underling, Anthony Flamminio as Robert Martin, Daniel Gorman as George, Joe Tabasco as Feldzieg, and Diana Rach as Kitty. Kelcie LaSalle and Ben Lubker play the Gangsters, with John Casertano as Aldolpho, Genevieve Bruce as Janet Van De Graaff, Sarah DeNight as The Drowsy Chaperone, Maura Taylor as Trix the Aviatrix, and Glen Bradley as the Superintendent. The ensemble includes Samantha Aitken, Nina Kilgore, Stephen McDonnell, and Marti Wynne.

PCS Theater has updated its evening curtain times to 7:30 PM. An actor/staff talk-back session will be held on Sunday, September 22, immediately following the matinee performance.

Tickets range from $17.99 to $29.99, including fees, with PCS members saving 20%. Flex Ticket packages for 7 tickets or more start at $113. PCS Theater is proud to be a member of the Art-Reach ACCESS program, ensuring accessibility for all patrons. The Relaxed Performance Lending Library will be available during all performances to enhance the theater-going experience for everyone.

The Drowsy Chaperone is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.mtishows.com.

For more information on upcoming events, ticketing, or directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.

