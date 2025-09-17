THE ADDAMS FAMILY Opens PCS Theater's 114th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater will launch its 114th season with the delightfully dark and hilarious musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY, presented by arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide. This beloved story of love, family, and the meaning of “normal” will run from September 26 through October 11, 2025 on the PCS Main Stage.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every household. Featuring an original story, the show follows Wednesday Addams—the ultimate princess of darkness—who has fallen in love with a smart, sweet young man from a “respectable” family, one her parents have never met. To complicate matters, she confides in her father, Gomez, begging him to keep her secret from Morticia. For the first time ever, Gomez must hide something from his beloved wife—setting off a night of dinner-table chaos, shocking revelations, and the blending of two wildly different families.

The production is directed by Katie VanNewkirk, with musical direction by Todd Hartsock, choreography by Danielle Marone, and produced by Anne Marie Scalies.

Featuring an all-star cast of local talent:

Gomez Addams - John B Hedges

Morticia Addams - Amanda Strydio

Uncle Fester - Max Segarnick

Wednesday Addams - Abigail Insana

Pugsley Addams - Vivienne Escoto* / Beckett Cheng*

Grandma - Kathy Buterbaugh

Lurch - Trenton LaPoint

Lucas Beineke - Brian Jacko

Alice Beineke - Lauren Champlin-Moadeli

Mal Beineke - Todd Barton

The Ancestors: Beth Fand Incollingo, Caitlin Naylor, Celie Arangio, Dana David, Hope Smalley, Jason Boyer, Katie Young, Kaylee Rogers, Kieran Cunningham, Kevin Schaffer, Lauren Knecht, Lindsay Grant, Umani Padmore, Zach Zalis

*Please note alternating performances for Pugsley Addams:

Vivienne Escoto: 9/26, 9/28, 10/4 (7:30 pm), 10/5, 10/10

Beckett Cheng: 9/27, 10/3, 10/4 (2 pm), 10/9, 10/11

This production will feature a live orchestra conducted by Todd Hartsock, bringing Andrew Lippa's score to life with rich, dynamic sound.

Orchestra Members: Keyboard 1 - Judy Large , Keyboard 2 - Tom Pulcinella, Reed 1 - Scott Porreca, Chrissy Hower, Reed 2 - Laura Reimer, Lucas Princiotti, Trumpet - Charlie Wolfe, Trombone - Tom Steele, Steve Smith, Violin - Tyler Meil, Aili Lazaar, Cello - Jane Roberts, Bass - George Livianos, Richard Conn, Drums - Lisa Gilmer

When asked why she picked this piece as her PCS Directorial Debut, Katie VanNewkirk said, “This story brings together two families on a single night, where secrets simmer, dynamics unravel, and chaos erupts—all within the typical spooky, kooky, and ooky world of the Addams Family. Throughout every adaptation, the Addams Family has questioned society's definition of normal, showing us that the most normal thing that any of us can do is to love one another.”

VanNewkirk continues, “I was struck by how the Addams, for all their eccentricities, fully embrace each other. They unapologetically live as they are and celebrate their uniqueness without compromise. This message has deeply resonated with me as I continue to grow in confidence and embrace all the parts of myself that make me who I am—while extending that same love and acceptance to others. This show reminds us that true connection, true love, does not come from conformity or perfection. Love is beautiful, messy, complicated, romantic, intense, vulnerable, and familial. It tests our limits. It grows. It forgives. It changes. And most importantly, love is unconditional.”

PCS Theater will participate in the Art-Reach ACCESS program, ensuring that the arts are affordable and accessible to a wider community. In addition, the PCS Main Stage auditorium at 614 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore, PA is fully ADA accessible, welcoming all patrons to enjoy the magic of live theater.

Patrons are also invited to take advantage of PCS Theater's Lending Library, which offers tactile and fidget items, headphones, seat cushions, and coloring pages to enhance the theatergoing experience. For audience members who are hearing compromised, PCS is pleased to now provide ListenWiFi devices, delivering clear, accessible sound directly to headsets.