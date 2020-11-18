State Theatre Postpones Shows Through the Beginning of 2021

Easton's State Theatre has postponed its upcoming season, which was previously set to start on January 9.

All January and February shows, plus some other performances in the 2021 lineup, have been moved to later in the year or to 2022.

"The Irish Comedy Tour" is set to be the first show of 2021 on March 17.

All patrons who have purchased tickets to a previously scheduled show have been notified of the change and their ticketing options.

For those looking for a virtual option, the theatre will broadcast The Nutcracker on December 19. Tickets for that and other shows are still available on the theater's website.

