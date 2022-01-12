SWEENEY TODD Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, will open its 14th season with the musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Baber Of Fleet Street this month. Even throughout the pandemic, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round as safely as possible.

Sweeney Todd is set to perform on stage 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Sundays January 14-30, 2022, if no cancellations due to Covid or inclement weather. Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world for decades. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

The cast includes April Howard, C. Andrew Adcock, Kaitlyn Ball, David Bowman, Grayson Wallace, Caitlyn Suerdieck, Emma Kirk, Audrey Trax, Greg Trax, Tessa Trax, from Gettysburg, Joshua Rikas, David Miller, Drew Derreth, Jocelyn Meyer from Hanover, Joshua Schriver from McSherrystown, Alissa Baker from Fairfield, Emma Holt from Boiling Springs, Sara Bollinger, Maggie Grace Gebo from New Oxford, Ken Griggs from Chambersburg, and Melissa Janicki from York Haven. The production is under the direction of GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, and vocal music director, Carrie Conklin.

This show may not be suitable for all audiences due to mature content and violence. There are no streaming rights available for this title so it will be in person performances only. Tickets can be ordered at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org and since GCT is a small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. Auditions and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.