Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Songs for a New World, by Jason Robert Brown, was first produced off-Broadway in 1995. This musical invites the audience to experience moments in life. It is an exploration of the choices that individuals make that can change the course of life. Songs for a New World reminds us to take the time to reflect on our past decisions and to move boldly into the future. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage at Carlisle Theatre for one weekend only through September 7th.

Directed by Anna Palese with music direction by Greg Ewing, this production features simple set pieces and a few props, placing the focus entirely on the actors. On opening night, the sound balance between the instruments and singers was off in the first act, making it difficult to make out all the words; however, it was much better in the second act, and this reviewer has no doubt that these issues will be resolved quickly by the production team. The orchestra features the talents of Madelyn Felix (pit conductor/piano), Galen Work (drums), Brooke Johnson (violin), John Batzer (bass), and Nathan Harding (guitar).

The cast stars Tara Mead, Elyse Rinehart, Kelsey Sheffe, Jess Teter, Bernard Labuskes, Joseph Kemprowski, and Manny Wilson. The cast gives a stellar performance, infusing each song with just the right mix of emotions to bring the lyrics and stories to life for the audience. The harmonies, particularly in “Opening Sequence: The New World”, “The River Won’t Flow”, “Flying Home”, and “Hear My Song”, are gorgeous—full and well-balanced, creating a wall of sound that fills the auditorium.

Tara Mead, Elyse Rinehart, and Kelsey Sheffe present a lovely trio of “Stars and the Moon”, and Sheffe’s powerhouse vocals are highlighted in her riveting performance of “Flagmaker, 1775”. Jess Teter sets the tone for the show with an electrifying opening solo, and her emotional and pitch-perfect performance of “Christmas Lullaby” brings the audience to tears. Bernard Labuskes not only has a beautiful voice, but he is also a fantastic actor and storyteller, infusing his performances of “She Cries” and “The World Was Dancing” with humor and energy. Joseph Kemprowski and Manny Wilson show off their swagger and dance moves in “The River Won’t Flow”. Kemprowski’s emotional intensity and vocal prowess makes his performance of “King of the World” one of the most stirring of the evening, and his duet with Jess Teter on “I’d Give it All For You” is wonderfully heart-wrenching. Manny Wilson lights up the stage, and his smooth vocals, incredible range, and expressive voice and face make his performances of “On the Deck of a Spanish Sailing Ship, 1492” and “Flying Home” crowd favorites.

“Hear My Song” brings the entire cast together for the final moments of the show in a performance that is filled with beauty and hope. If you’re looking for an evening that will leave you with a full heart and a feeling of the interconnectedness of the world, check out Songs for a New World at Carlisle Theatre. This show runs for only one weekend, so get your tickets before it’s too late! Visit https://carlisletheatre.org/players-on-high/ for more information.

