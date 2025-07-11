Review: CATHARSIS at Theatre Harrisburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final production of Theatre Harrisburg’s 99th season is the premier of Catharsis, a new play by Pennsylvania playwright Hope Showers. Catharsis invites the audience to hear the stories of Greek heroines from a new perspective—that of the women themselves. The characters include Ismene, daughter of Oedipus and sister of Antigone; Clytemnestra, wife of Agamemnon; Medea, daughter of King Aeetes and wife of Jason of the Argonauts; Alcestis, wife of Admetus; and Nurse, trusted companion of Phaedra. This play gives these women their own voice, allowing them to tell their own stories, giving them space to be heard. Catharsis takes the stage at Theatre Harrisburg under the direction of Emily MacLeod for one weekend only, July 11-13.

The Production Team creates a starkly beautiful tapestry on which the women weave their stories. The set is mostly bare—consisting of 5 black cubes and one mesmerizing black door. Light and sound (designed by Abby Spencer) are integral elements in the storytelling. The lighting design plays with light and shadow, hiding as much as it illuminates, while the sound amplifies both the women’s voices and their emotions. The costumes immediately remind the audience that these characters are from Greek mythology, and their accessories (or lack of accessories) point to each character’s station in society. Simple swaths of fabric become wedding veils, swaddling clothes, burial shrouds, and garments, while masks become additional characters to which the women give voice. This production of Catharsis is wonderfully staged—every movement is precise and fluid, perfectly choreographed and timed, drawing the audience into each woman’s story.

The cast features Sarah Carson (Ismene), Gerren Wagner (Clytemnestra), Eileen Daub (Medea), Ann Ariano (Nurse), Nikki Heckermann (Alcestis), and understudies Kelleigh Stevenson and Annette Smith. These actors work together beautifully. The pace of their movements and dialogue keep the audience engaged, while their facial expressions and voices bring their characters and stories to life.

Carson’s Ismene is immensely relatable. She begins the show with a riveting story about her childhood. The audience can feel her deep sense of inadequacy and guilt when she compares herself to her sister Antigone, who she sees as courageous, adventurous, and heroic. This story sets the tone, reminding us that our perceptions of others and of ourselves impact our actions in complicated ways. Wagner portrays a multi-faceted Clytemnestra. Her interactions and dialogue with the other women at the beginning of the play illuminate her dry, wit and sarcasm, which Wagner delivers with a biting tone and withering stare. She takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster as she tells her story, allowing the audience to feel empathy for Clytemnestra as she finds herself in the grip of intense emotions of grief and rage, leading to a drive for revenge and justice.

Daub’s Medea is passionate and strong. Her facial expressions and body language overflow with intense energy as she shares her story of abandonment, betrayal, and vengeance. Ariano takes on the role of Nurse with a maternal air, illuminating the love Nurse had for Phaedra and her overwhelming sense of guilt for her role in the events that led to Phaedra’s suicide. As the play comes to an end and Nurse begins to believe that there is hope—hope for forgiveness and redemption—Ariano’s entire demeanor transforms, showing Nurse’s transition from crushing self-blame to the lightness of hope. Heckermann gives an electric performance as Alcestis. Her energy and gracefulness capture the audience’s attention, and her expressions convey a lovely sense of hope and mercy.

This is a beautiful, thoughtful, and engaging ensemble show with a dynamite cast and Production Team. Catharsis is a show you will not want to miss, so get your tickets before it’s too late! Visit https://theatreharrisburg.com/shows/catharsis/ for more information.

Photo credit: Marc Faubel @hsguymarc

Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...