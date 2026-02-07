Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at DreamWrights

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DreamWrights was proud to begin their 2026 season with William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream from February 6th to 15th under the direction of Brian Gilbert and co-direction/youth direction of Kristen Fraser. This comedy play was written by Shakespeare around 1595, and is filled with love, spells, fairies, and even a play within a play. There was a lot going on in this short play! The 60 minute version is for the teen/adult cast, and the 30 minute version is for the youth cast.

The Scenic Designer, Billy Ferrell, and the Costume Designer, Simone Davis, worked together to create a fun, modern twist with a 60’s hippie flare to the production. You first meet the Athenians and discover the love triangles between all teens. Mylah Schmitt (Hermia) especially stood out with her ability to play a modern teenage attitude with Shakespeare words. We then meet the Mechanicals. This group is rehearsing a play for the Athenians. Ana Rosenbrein (Bottom) was a standout in her energy and strong physical acting skills for comedic relief. The Fairies are then introduced and cause a bit of mayhem for everyone. Troi Steele (Puck) was fun, mischievous and ambivalent to all the chaos he caused.

The teen/adult cast includes the Athenian, Mechanicals, and the Fairies. The Athenian cast includes Joey Miller (Theseus), Emily Chronister (Hippolyta), Nadine Crone (Egeus), Leo Crone (Philostrate), Mylah Schmitt (Hermia), Hannah Kuhn (Demetrius), Jordan Glatfelter (Lysander), and Mackenzie Heikel (Helena). The Mechanical cast includes Missy Keifer (Quince), Ana Rosenbrien (Bottom), Calvin Emery (Flute), Christine Catterall (Snug), Nadine Crone (Snout), and Xuelian Chai (Starveling). The Fairies include Troi Steele (Puck), Vada McClair (Fairy), Anja Homberger (Oberon), Emily Chronister (Titania), Xuelian Chai (Peaseblossom), Calvin Emery (Cobweb), Christine Catterall (Moth), and Nadine Crone (Mustardseed).

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a great show for February with themes of love and longing. If you are looking for an idea for Valentine’s Day, the comedy’s short length with no intermission make it perfect to pair with dinner before or afterwards. The actors did an excellent job bring the words of Shakespeare to life. Check the link to get your tickets and more information on dates and time for the Teen/Adult and Youth performance.

