Reading Theater Project Presents its May 2019 Play Reading

Building on its reputation for creating new and exciting theater that is relevant to the Berks County community, Reading Theater Project has announced its next play reading at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 4870 Kutztown Road, Temple, Pa., 19560, on May 18, at 8 p.m. Admission is by donation.

The yearlong series continues with Adam Richter's Everyone Hates This Place and Santo D. Marabella's No Place Like Home. Artistic director, Vicki Haller Graff, will direct. Jewell Brown will stage manage. Performing in the readings will be regional actors Susan Behm, Doris Frederick, Kath Godwin, Jane Ney, Sean Sassaman, Griffin Yenya, and Amy Young.

A facilitated conversation with the playwrights and audience will follow each reading.

Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice.

Reading Theater Project is a multigenerational collective of performing artists who create new theater in Reading, Pa. Since 2003, RTP has given local professional performing artists an artistic home, with opportunities for collaboration and development. For more information and upcoming productions, visit readingtheaterproject.com or call 484-706-9719.





