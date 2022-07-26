RENT to Open at The Millbrook Playhouse This Friday

The Millbrook playhouse will present the final mainstage production of their 2022 summer season, RENT by Jonathan Larson , from July 29 to August 7.



For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. RENT has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage, and a source of joy and strength for millions. Set in the East Village of New York City and based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, we follow a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provide the narrative thread to this groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which teaches us all to measure our life in love.



Theatre at its best - exuberant, passionate, and joyous. Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss this landmark event at Millbrook Playhouse.



The production is Directed and Choreographed by Alex Perez with Musical Direction by Ryan Edward Wise. It Stars Darren Cementina (Mark), Dale Obermark (Roger), Alicia Pedraza (Mimi), Juan Danner (Bennie), Adeleke Goring (Tom Collins), Alberto Blanco (Angel), Alexandra Shephard (Maureen), Celia Hinds (Joanne), Colin Denehy (Mr. Grey/Ensemble), Megan Derbick (Alexi Darling/Ensemble), Kelly Long (Mrs. Cohen/Ensemble), Adam Marino (Gordon/Ensemble), Brooke Reese (Roger's Mom/Ensemble), Nathan David Smith (Steve/Ensemble), and Kaidyn Rogers (Ensemble).



The RENT production team includes Set Design by Travis Williams, Costume Design by Terrell Jenkins, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Sound Design by CJ Raymond, and Props Design by David Singleton. The Production Stage Manager is Ericka Conklin. The Stage Management team includes Erin Fallon, Alexandra Marusko, and Joseph Peachey.



RENT runs July 29, 30, August 3, through 6 at 7:30 pm, and July 31, August 3, and 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm or by phone at (570) 748-8083 and online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org. Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/ Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50. *Please note production contains some adult language and mature themes.