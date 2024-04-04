RATED P FOR PARENTHOOD Comes to the Prima Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prima Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Rated P for Parenthood, a lighthearted musical comedy that humorously examines modern-day parenting. The show, originally Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre in New York City, promises to deliver a perfect blend of heart and humor to audiences in Lancaster this May.

"Parents - you either are one or have had them. Each stage of parenting brings immense joy and challenges. Sometimes, you have to laugh at the beautiful absurdity of it all," says Mitch Nugent, Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Producer of Prima Theatre.

"Rated P for Parenthood" follows the journey of parenthood, from finding out you’re pregnant to watching parents become grandparents. It covers everything from sleepless nights to parent-teacher conferences, soccer games, navigating puberty, teaching kids to drive, and finally, watching them grow up and become independent.

”Rated P for Parenthood" features musical numbers and comedic scenes that earned it praise from The New York Times as "wistfully funny.” The musical’s book and lyrics are by Sandy Rustin. Sandy is one of the most produced playwrights in America, having penned the adaptation of the cult-hit film CLUE. She has additional credits with ABC Studios, Disney, and the Jim Henson Companies. The music and lyrics are by Dan Lipton and David Rossmer.

Prima’s production will be directed by David Shane, a seasoned director with several off-Broadway productions under his belt. Prima’s "Rated P for Parenthood" production showcases four talented and hilarious performers. The cast includes nationally renowned talent, primarily from Manhattan, consisting of Mollie Craven, Madeline Canfield, Alex Gossard, and Darren Lorenzo

“This all-pro creative team is creating a delightfully lighthearted theatrical experience,” says Nugent. “We're thrilled to share this PG-13 journey with Lancaster.”

"Rated P for Parenthood" runs from May 3-11, with evening and matinee performances. Patrons can purchase tickets at 2- or 4-person cabaret-style tables or traditional theatre seating. Prima Theatre, located a few blocks from Franklin & Marshall College, offers free parking and spacious seating for all guests.

Tickets for "Rated P for Parenthood" start at $58 and can be purchased online at primatheatre.org/parenthood or by calling the box office at (717) 327-5124.