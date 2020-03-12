Playhouse Reduces Theatre Capacity To 175 For All Performances Of OTHER WORLD

Based on today's guidelines from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Bucks County Playhouse will limit its capacity to a maximum of 175 for performances of "Other World." This limit will allow us to stay below the Commonwealth's recommendation while also allowing for members of the cast and front-of-house staff.

The theatre is undergoing a through deep cleaning after the extended load-in and technical rehearsals for this mammoth production, and the cast is excited to begin public performances tomorrow night at 8pm. All of our other previously announced preparations for COVID-19 remain in place.

If you have any questions about our policies and preparations, please don't hesitate to contact our box office at 215-862-2121.




