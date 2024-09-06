Photos: CHICKEN & BISCUITS At The Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) is presenting Douglas Lyons’ acclaimed comedy, Chicken & Biscuits, from September 5th-14th. See photos from the production. See photos from the production.

The cast features Beatrice Levicoff, Raquel Richardson, Adaria McGill, Ashley Baker (The Color Purple), Robert Denzel Edwards (Pure Glitter), Sean Caldwell (Pure Glitter, Angels in America), Reji Woods, and Kimora Greggs all of whom bring their unique flair and dynamic energy to the stage. Their performances promise to deliver a blend of comedic brilliance and emotional depth that will leave audiences laughing and reflecting.

This production is directed by Kellie C. Turner and Dominique P. Denman. Turner previously made her EPAC directorial debut earlier this season in EPAC’s Queer Voices Staged Reading Festival, when she directed the world premiere reading of Douglas Lyons’ brand-new play, Pure Glitter.

This hilarious and heartwarming play takes you into the heart of a memorable family reunion filled with love, laughter, and a few secrets. As the Jenkins/Mabry family comes together to lay their patriarch to rest, old wounds are reopened and truths are revealed, leading to an uproariously entertaining and unexpectedly cathartic experience.

With witty dialogue and relatable characters, Chicken and Biscuits explores themes of family dynamics, forgiveness, the power of laughter, and gives you a glimpse into the complexities of family life and the healing that can come from embracing authenticity and connection.

Chicken & Biscuits will run from September 5th through September 14th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. Saturday, September 14th will also have a matinee performance starting at 2:00 PM. Chicken & Biscuits’s Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Friday, September 6th at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at epactheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.

Photos courtesy of Sheri Niven Photography



Company of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Playwright Douglas Lyons and the cast and creative team of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Robert Denzel Edwards and Sean Caldwell

Reji Woods and Raquel Richardson

Kimora Greggs

