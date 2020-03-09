Photo Flash: ActorsNET Presents MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

Once considered scandalous, George Bernard Shaw's witty Mrs. Warren's Profession takes to ActorsNET's Heritage Center stage March 13 through 29, starring area stage veterans Carol Thompson and George Hartpence.

"Today the subject matter - prostitution -- seems rather tame," explained ActorsNET Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle. "But the show was banned in London when Shaw first tried to produce it in 1893. A cast in New York was arrested in 1905 after its opening on charges of 'offending public decency.'"

Shaw's play revolves around the comic conflict between Mrs. Kitty Warren and her grown daughter, Vivie. Sparks fly when the once-sheltered Vivie learns their family fortune was built on a chain of brothels managed by her mother.

"We enlisted David Deratzian to direct this production," Ms. Doyle said. "He's assembled a superb cast. ActorsNET favorites Carol Thompson and her husband George Hartpence play bawdy Mrs. Warren and her smarmy silent partner, Sir George Crofts. Lea Jeffers, in her ActorsNET debut, costars as Vivie. Rounding out the cast of eccentric characters are George Agalias as Reverend Gardner, who in his youth had a fling with Mrs. Warren; Justin Mancini as Frank, the reverend's son who wants to marry Vivie (as much for money as for love); and Rick Pine as art and poetry-loving Mr. Praed."

Mrs. Warren's Profession performs weekends March 13- 29 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Stage managed by Em Ricciardi, the show's lighting design is by Andrena Wishnie. Sound design is David Deratzian, and costumes are by Cheryl Doyle with the help of cast members.



Admission is $22 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), WHYY cardholders and students (high school/college), and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Group rates are available for ten or more. To reserve, call the nonprofit Actors' NET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. On-line tickets can be purchased via www.brownpapertickets.com.





