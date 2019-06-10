PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE To Visit Hershey Theatre

The Price Is Right Live is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this show start at $41.85 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle and licensed by Fremantle.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or http://priceisrightlive.com/.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 am on Friday, June 14. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.

*WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right Live/ 2019 FremantleMedia. All Rights Reserved.





