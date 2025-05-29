ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, in partnership with Weary Arts Group, will present Once on This Island, running June 6-15. This spirited, tropical folktale musical invites audiences into a vibrant world where love, destiny, and myth collide in an unforgettable journey of the heart.

Once on This Island transports audiences to a Caribbean paradise where a fearless peasant girl named Ti Moune defies the odds and follows her heart across class divides. Guided by island gods and driven by love, Ti Moune's story is one of hope, resilience, and the universal power of storytelling. With a sweeping score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, this production celebrates the human spirit through soulful music and a joyful ensemble. PERFORMANCE DATES: June 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7:00 pm, and June 8 & 15 at 3:00 pm.

Lobby and Gallery open one hour before curtain. Theatre doors open 30 minutes prior. Refreshments available. Free off-street parking.

This production is co-directed by Deirdre Casey and Charissa Moye, and co-produced with Weary Arts Group, a York-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and adults through dynamic arts education, performance, and mentorship. Weary Arts champions personal growth and self-expression by engaging the community in high-quality artistic experiences.

The cast features Jasmine Graham as Ti Moune, Gage Shackelford as Daniel Beauxhomme, Jaalah Erskine as Little Ti Moune, Seph Alexandre as Mama Euralie, Elijah Alexander as Tonton Julian, Amani Weary as Papa Ge, Tshyona Dagnachew as Asaka, Moses Banks as Agwe, Hannah Waterman as Erzulie, Ruth Motter as Andrea, and Kevin Keith Allen as Armand.

Ensemble: Joshua Arroyo, Charlie Brooks, Emmanuella Brown, Adrianna Chavez, Jon Diaz Ramos, Rio Fuentes, Aviana Gonzalez, Jaxson Hess, Ne'Honesty Martin, Claire McNally, Danara Muldrow, Kevin Roque, Joshua Schriver, Keel Warner, Ciera Welch, Danielle Woods

Deirdre Casey and Charissa Moye serve as Co-Directors, with Casey also handling Properties and Moye overseeing Projections. Toni Strange is the Production Stage Manager, Gabriel Casey is the Choreographer, and Dante Strange is the Music and Vocal Director. Scenic design is by Jacob Schlenker, costumes by Simone Davis and Anna Fraser, and sound design by Ashley Shaw. Jay Schmuck is the Technical Director, with Lukas Cooper and Adison Sweitzer on Crew.

