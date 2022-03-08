Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Night Of Stars Will Bring Renowned Ballet Performers To Hershey Theatre

pixeltracker

The event is on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Mar. 8, 2022  
Night Of Stars Will Bring Renowned Ballet Performers To Hershey Theatre

Night of Stars is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Night of Stars, a showcase of internationally renowned performers from the world's leading ballet companies, returns to Central Pennsylvania for the first time since 2019. This unique collection of ballet's brightest lights will shine on the Hershey Theatre stage for one unforgettable evening.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.



Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman

More Hot Stories For You

  • World Premiere Of JANE EYRE Comes to The Citadel Theatre
  • Shadow Theatre Returns Next Week with COTTAGERS AND INDIANS
  • Tracey Erin Smith to Bring SOULO To Winnipeg
  • Rapid Fire Theatre Announces Move to Permanent Location