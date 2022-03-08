Night Of Stars Will Bring Renowned Ballet Performers To Hershey Theatre

Night of Stars is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Night of Stars, a showcase of internationally renowned performers from the world's leading ballet companies, returns to Central Pennsylvania for the first time since 2019. This unique collection of ballet's brightest lights will shine on the Hershey Theatre stage for one unforgettable evening.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.