New Musical TOTALED: A FOLK ROCK THRILLER Premieres on YouTube This Month

After five years of development, Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller had its world premiere production at Theatre Horizon by way of The Dunwich Dolls: Theatre Collective. The highly anticipated production crashed into the Philly theater scene back in August 2024 at Theatre Horizon in Norristown, PA and the productions live cast recording is currently available on all popular streaming services.

The production's proshot will be released for free on YouTube on April 30th, 2025 at 9:00 PM EST exclusively on The Dunwich Dolls YouTube channel. Totaled (2024) was the first production done by The Dunwich Dolls: Theatre Collective and was completely produced, directed, written and led by professional trans & queer theatre artists.

The proshot and the album both use an newly developed equitable payment model for our streaming revenue so every view directly supports the trans, queer and/or BIPOC professionals who brought this amazing show to life. You can turn notifications on for the proshot, to be notified when the production starts at the link here.

“Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller” is a musical with lyrics and book by January Eyler, with music and arrangements by Neil Mclinden. Paige Chambers stumbles back into her home town of Caelum Run and makes a deal with the towns Demon in exchange for the re-animation of her friends and her “peace”. In turn, she must kill the heir to the Redfield cult, Clay Redfield. An intense B-Movie horror inspired story accompanied by a stunning folk rock soundscape. Reminiscent of horror series like Silent Hill and Twin Peaks; if you're into psychological horror stories with themes of changing for the better in rural American towns, you'll love Totaled.

Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller was directed by Sawyer V. Greene with music direction by the show's composer, Neil Mclinden, and choreography by Gregory Boyer. The show's cast was led Oliver Richman, as Clay; with January Eyler, by his side as Paige. Other cast members include Sushi Soucy, August Riley Greenwood, Tara Andujar, Njoki Tiagha, Jada Valencia, Raychel Frisenda, Sarah Boyer, Ella Villani, and director Sawyer V. Greene who stepped in as an emergency understudy. The Live Album itself was produced, mixed, and mastered by Mclinden. The entire production was organized by The Dunwich Dolls team being led by January Eyler and Sushi Soucy.

