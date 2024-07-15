New Hope Arts Opens Fiber Arts Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Hope Arts Center launched the "Structures and Constructions in Fiber" exhibition on June 29th. The much-anticipated opening night captivated artists, art collectors, and patrons alike, as the reimagined art form was celebrated. The juried exhibit features over 80 original, contemporary fiber artworks from more than 30 artists across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The opening night also marked the first opportunity to view this remarkable collection and meet the artists behind the works. Guests enjoyed refreshments while mingling with fellow art enthusiasts, as the exhibit further resonated to unique art collectors, where each piece is available for purchase, ranging from $100 to nearly $20,000. Notable artists in various national and international collections include Marilyn Cowhill, Rita Romanova Gekht, Bojana Leznicki, Nelly Kouzmina, Susan Martin-Maffei, Michael Ross, Mary-Ann Sievert, and Katie Truk. For the complete list of participating artists, visit NewHopeArts.org.

Executive Director Christine Ramirez stated: "The Fiber Art Exhibit at New Hope Arts Center is a stunning showcase of creativity and craftsmanship. Each piece on display is a testament to our artists' incredible talent and a unique collectible that art enthusiasts can own and cherish. We're thrilled to offer all these extraordinary works for sale, allowing our patrons to bring a piece of this inspiring exhibit into their homes or offices."

“It was energizing to see and meet artists who are new to the New Hope Arts Center that our Fiber Exhibition drew in; the gallery was filled with tremendous enthusiasm and appreciation for the quality of this show” – stated curator Rita Gekht

Additionally, each Saturday and Sunday throughout the exhibition, Gekht will lead a community outreach and participation project titled "Steps for Unity." In partnership with the New Hope Solebury High School, this project is open to the public and offers a chance to observe and learn about fiber art and crocheting. Participants can see the artwork in action, engage with artists, and learn how to crochet, creating three-dimensional constructions of colorful ladders. The final art pieces will be displayed at the New Hope Solebury High School and will be later auctioned to benefit the Arts Center.

Announced recently is the new Community Engagement Series, and tickets are on sale now. The Community Engagement series offers interactive gallery talks and demonstrations by six participating artists. Seating is limited. The series provides an intimate glimpse into the artists' processes, journeys, and techniques. Learn more and purchase tickets by visiting NewHopeArts.org.

Community Engagement Series Schedule:

Marilynn Cowgill & Katie Truk, Thursday, July 18, 6 - 7 pm

"The Search for Beauty: My Journey in Weaving" and "Wandering with Pantyhose" with Katie Truk.

Michael J. Ross & Rita R. Gekht, Thursday, July 25, 6 - 7 pm

"Contemporary Quilts and Fabric Constructions" and "Design, Technique and Function in Tapestry Weaving."

Susan Martin Maffei & Nelly Kouzmina, Thursday, August 1, 6 - 7 pm

"Weaving Narratives of Time and Place" and "Fall in Love with Felt."

The "Structures and Constructions in Fiber" exhibit is partially funded by a tourism grant from Visit Bucks County, emphasizing the importance of cultural events in promoting regional tourism and community engagement.

