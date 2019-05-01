Majestic Theater Cinemas Undergo Renovations

The two cinemas at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will undergo a renovation to refresh walls and carpeting during the month of May. Additional spaces in the lobbies and art gallery will undergo updates during this time also as part of the Majestic's goal to continue providing a high-quality and welcoming experience to patrons in Gettysburg and Adams County.



The Majestic Theater will continue to be open to the public daily throughout the project. However, each cinema will close for a period of time throughout the month to allow work to proceed as quickly as possible. As a result, throughout May one film per week will be shown at the Majestic twice daily, rather than the more typical schedule of two films per week.

"The carpeting in Cinema One is looking pretty tired because of the increase in movie attendance over the years," said Jeffrey Gabel, Founding Executive Director of the Majestic Theater. "When the cinemas opened in January of 2006, we were selling about 9,600 tickets a year because no one was showing independent films. Attendance has skyrocketed since we upgraded to digital projection and introduced new programming such as National Theatre HD from London and Great Art on Screen. Attendance last year was over 25,600."



At the project's conclusion, each cinema will sport new fabric walls and carpeting. New fabric walls are also planned in the Majestic Theater art gallery, and fresh floor treatments to better handle high foot traffic at the Box Office and cinema concession stand will be installed.

Daily movie schedules and tickets are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org or via phone at (717) 337-8200.





