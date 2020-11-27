Majestic Theater Cancels Classic Movie Showings Through December

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater has canceled all remaining classic films scheduled as part of the Celebrating 95 Years of Majestic Movies Series. This action is taken out of an abundance of caution in light of rising COVID-19 case numbers in Adams County and Pennsylvania, and increased gathering restrictions announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health earlier this week.

Canceled movies include The Wizard of Oz (Nov. 28-29), Casablanca (Dec.5-6), It's a Wonderful Life (Dec. 12-13) and White Christmas (Dec. 19-20). Movies will not be rescheduled. Patrons who bought movie tickets in advance will be contacted by the Box Office to process refunds.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and the community.

Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You