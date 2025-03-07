MISERY, PROOF, and More Set For Act II Playhouse 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Act II Playhouse has announced its slate of 2025-2026 productions. The season is full of laughter, thrills, drama, and music. Subscriptions and discount rates are now available.

“Act II Playhouse presents a season that we just know our one-of-a-kind patrons will love,” said Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite. “This season all of our shows are running for five weeks which means that you will have even more opportunities to catch world-class live theatre in Ambler.”

Theatre People, Or The Angel Next Door

The season kicks off with “Theatre People, Or The Angel Next Door” by Paul Slade Smith. A hilarious farce full of slamming doors, comic misunderstandings, and ill-fated romance, “Theatre People” centers on a husband-and-wife playwright team who have taken a vacation to a Connecticut mansion to adapt their protégé’s novel. Everything that could go wrong will go wrong in the comedy written by the playwright of “The Outsider” (produced by Act II in 2024). “Theatre People” runs August 5 – September 7, 2025.

Misery

The season continues with “Misery,” the stage adaptation of the Stephen King thriller dramatized by William Goldman. Writer Paul Sheldon thinks that he has found salvation after he is rescued from a car wreck in the Colorado mountains by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes. Annie proves to be anything but, in a production, guaranteed to inspire edge-of-your-seat suspense. “Misery” runs October 7 – November 9, 2025.

Most Wonderful Time

The latest in the Playhouse’s tradition of original comedy cabarets is “Most Wonderful Time”: a night of comedy, music, improvisational sketches, and stories featuring Tony Braithwaite and a cast of Act II’s favorite performers. “Most Wonderful Time” takes the chill out of the winter nights December 2, 2025 – January 4, 2026.

Proof

Next on the Playhouse stage is “Proof,” the winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama by David Auburn. A play about legacy, relationships, and math, the beloved drama is sure to inspire tears and laughter in equal measure. “Proof” runs January 27 – March 1, 2026.

Say Goodnight, Gracie: The Life, Laughter, and Love of George Burns and Gracie Allen

Tony Braithwaite returns to the Act II stage to take on one his most beloved roles: comedian George Burns in “Say Goodnight, Gracie: The Life, Laughter, and Love of George Burns and Gracie Allen.” A one-man-show, Braithwaite inhabits the role of Burns as he takes audiences on the journey of his life and career in a performance praised by playwright Rupert Holmes. “Say Goodnight, Gracie” runs March 31 – May 3, 2026.

Annie Get Your Gun

The season concludes with the beloved musical, “Annie Get Your Gun” featuring the music and lyrics of Irving Berlin, Herbert Fields, Dorothy Fields, and Peter Stone. One of the most successful shows in Broadway history, the musical tells the story of Western sharpshooter Annie Oakley and features such notable songs as “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).” Act II continues its tradition of producing big Broadway shows ingeniously staged in their intimate space May 26 – June 28, 2026.

Comments