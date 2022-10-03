Johnny Mathis Returns to the State Theatre in Easton This Month

Celebrating his 66th Year as a recording artist in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is The Voice of Romance. A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories - from music composted for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty", Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had 3 songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts, and is the originator of the "Greatest Hits" album industry tradition. He has received 5 GRAMMY Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Johnny continues to be Columbia Records' longest-signed artist.

Gary Mule Deer's comedy and music have set him apart as one-of-a-kind. Gary is a regular and popular performer on the Grand Old Opry, with over 125 appearances and counting. He has performed on nearly every major concert stage in the country, and made over 360 television appearances, with many on both The Tonight Show and David Letterman. In a six-decade career, he has shared the stage with well over a hundred country and pop music legends, performing everywhere from the Hollywood to Carnegie Hall. And he has been touring as Special Guest with the great Johnny Mathis and the orchestra since 1994.

On Thursday, October 27th Mathis and Mule Deer come to Easton, Pennsylvania at the State Theatre Center for the Arts to perform some of his greatest hits and personal favorites. Come hear why Johnny will always be the Voice Of Romance!

Show time is 7:00PM. Tickets start at $85 and are on sale now. Fees apply. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions, or to purchase through the Box Office, please contact 610.252.3132, hours are Monday thru Friday 9AM to 4PM.