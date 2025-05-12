JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR And More Set for Open Stage 40th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Stage has announced its 40th anniversary season, themed The Next Chapter. This milestone year invites audiences to celebrate the legacy of Open Stage while embracing a creative future.

“Season 40 is a celebration of everything we've been and everything we're becoming,” says Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “It's a chance to honor the artists, educators, and storytellers who brought us here--and to throw open the doors to what's next.”

From the world premiere of STONEY BROOK, an unhinged parody reunion of the world's most iconic babysitters, to Jesus Christ Superstar in a one-weekend-only musical event at The Forum. The season begins with The Beatles in Come Together and Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. The season also features the Pennsylvania premiere of Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas.

The season also includes student productions from The Alsedek Theatre School, Open Stage's educational program, including Shrek Kids, Beetlejuice JR., Musical Theatre Workshop, and The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. These productions give young artists the opportunity to perform, grow, and share their talents with the community.

In addition, Open Stage will launch new tours of The Diary of Anne Frank, A Christmas Carol, and more, designed to bring thoughtful, accessible, high-quality theatre to students across Central Pennsylvania.

Full highlights of The Next Chapter season include:

Sept. 6 – 27, 2025: Come Together: A Celebration of The Beatles

Oct. 4 – Nov. 1, 2025: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Nov. 22 – Dec. 23, 2025: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

Jan. 8-11, 2026: Beetlejuice JR.

Feb. 7 – March 7, 2026: STONEY BROOK or, The Unauthorized, Unhinged, and Unfiltered Reunion of Our Favorite Babysitters Who Are Now Forty-Something, Never Recovered from the '90s, and Might Burn the Neighborhood Down

Mar. 17 – Apr. 2, 2026: The Good at Heart Festival

Mar. 17 – Apr. 2, 2026: The Diary of Anne Frank

Mar. 20 – 22, 2026: Jesus Christ Superstar

Mar. 27 – 29, 2026: Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed

Apr. 24 – 27, 2026: The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales

May 30 – Jun. 20, 2026: The Boys in the Band

Jun. 25 – 27, 2026: Shrek Kids

Plus, ongoing and returning programming:

Dec. 5 – 21, 2025: Who's Holiday!

Dec. 13: Figgy PuddingCourt Street Cabaret

EFF Live! (Erotic Fan Fiction Live!)

Black NewsBeat

BaRPG, a brand-new monthly fantasy comedy night

Tickets for Season 40 go on sale in July. Members of The Inner Circle membership program receive early access. Learn more at openstagehbg.com.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!