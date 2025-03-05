Hershey Symphony Performs 'Tranquility to Triumph' This Month

The Hershey Symphony will perform “Tranquility to Triumph” under the direction of Maestro Greg Woodbridge on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Hershey Free Church. The concert opens with the lively and captivating Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.



International prizewinning trumpeter Kevin Gebo, who plays principal trumpet with the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, will join the symphony for Arutunian’s Trumpet Concerto along with some lighter pieces. Kevin Gebo’s performances have taken him across the world including Canada, Austria, Australia, Germany, Italy and Korea. He was the principal trumpet on the Naxos recording of William Bolcom's Songs of Innocence and Experience, which won four Grammy awards including "Best Classical Album,” and has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He has performed with such notable artists as John Legend, The Who, Idina Menzel, and Andrea Bocelli.



“Kevin Gebo is the perfect choice to solo with this work,” said Maestro Woodbridge. “His technique is like quicksilver, his sound is round and big, and he plays with an unbelievable level of expression.”



Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor will follow, which Maestro Woodbridge describes as “a very powerful work that begins in darkness and ends in a triumph. One beautiful melody after another was penned by Tchaikovsky, and this piece will beautifully showcase what this orchestra does so well."