Hershey Community Chorus to Hold Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Hershey Community Chorus will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Mohler Senior Center located at 25 Hope Drive, Hershey, across from the Karn's Market. Tickets for spaghetti with homemade meat or marinara sauce accompanied with tossed green salad, bread, butter, and beverage are $9.00 for adults and $6.00 for students age 6 to 16. Children 5 and under are free. The dinner will be served from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm or until sold out. Take-outs are available.

Advance sale tickets are available from any chorus member, by emailing request to info@HersheyCommunityChorus.org or by calling (717) 508-4400.



This dinner by the Chorus helps fund the upcoming Spring concerts which are scheduled on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 7:30 pm in The Hershey Story, 63 W. Chocolate Avenue, and again Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 3:00 pm, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 212 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey. This year's spring concert is entitled " We Built This City" and will be directed by Musical Director, Matthew Dickinson.



More information about the Chorus can be found on its website, www.HersheyCommunityChorus.org or by calling the Chorus at (717) 508-4400.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You