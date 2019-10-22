Hershey Community Chorus To Hold Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Hershey Community Chorus will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the Mohler Senior Center located at 25 Hope Drive, Hershey, across from the Karn's Market. Tickets for spaghetti with homemade meat or marinara sauce accompanied with tossed green salad, bread, butter and beverage are $9.00 for adults and $6.00 for children under 12. The dinner will be served from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm or until sold out. Take-outs are available.

Advance sale tickets are available from any chorus member, by emailing request to info@HersheyCommunityChorus.org or by calling (717) 508-4400.

This fundraiser by the Chorus helps fund the upcoming Christmas concerts which are scheduled on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 7:00 pm in The Hershey Story, 63 W. Chocolate Avenue, and again Sunday, December 19, 2019, at 3:00 pm, in Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 210 W. Main Street, Hummelstown. This year's Christmas concert, titled " Now Is the Caroling Season" will be directed by the new Musical Director for the Chorus, Matthew Dickinson.



More information about the Chorus can be found on its website, www.HersheyCommunityChorus.org or by calling the Chorus at (717) 508-4400.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You