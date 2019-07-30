Hershey Area Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Their Fall Semester

Hershey Area Playhouse Theatre Academy offers their fall semester classes beginning September 21, 2019.

Once again, this year Hershey Area Playhouse offers acting classes to grades 1 - 12 beginning in mid-September and running through November. Reserve a spot at: forms.gle/cjovQdrcvH8xLQj28

The eight-week sessions start on September 21st, and run every Saturday through the fall, ending on Saturday, November 9th, with an open house in each class. All classes are held at the Playhouse on the campus of Country Meadows of Hershey. Grades 1-3 meet each week from 9:00 -10:30, Grades 4-6 meet 10:30 -noon and Grades 7-12 meet from 1-3 PM for eight weeks.

This year Grades 1-3 will focus on character creation, Grades 4-6 on creating realistic and ridiculous scenes with a beginning, middle and end, and Grades 7-12 will have the chance, for the first time, to learn student directing.

"We have watched her blossom from an introverted child to a confident young lady and credit the wonderful instructors and classes they teach for much of that," one parent has said about their daughter's experience.

Acting classes for youth, like dance classes, are repeatable skill building designed to build on each individual student's skills in a recursive circular learning pattern that aligns with the way in which we all learn best. Most importantly, acting classes are fun ways to teach important life lessons and give children a safe place to imagine and grow. Students begin with us in grade one and stay through high school- learning poise, confidence and communication skills while enjoying time with friends.

The Playhouse is proud to be one of the few area schools committed to instruction based on national standards for excellence in Theatre education. That means your student will experience classes designed around age-appropriate learning goals and taught by highly trained instructors. Each class is staffed by two experienced instructors with assistance from a teen acting intern who has come up through our program; we are proud of our reputation and the high quality of our offerings.

For more information or to register for classes please go to the Hershey Area Playhouse website at www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com/theatre-academy. Or you may also go directly to the registration site at forms.gle/cjovQdrcvH8xLQj28





