Hershey Area Playhouse Presents THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Hershey Area Playhouse is proud to present a highlight of its 20th Anniversary Season, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, written by Rupert Holmes.

Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel of the same name, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is the story of the young and charming Edwin Drood, who has been mysteriously murdered in a small town in England. The hilarious, interactive whodunit mystery musical gets the audience in on the action by allowing them to vote on the ending, which means that each show is a truly unique and unpredictable experience.

With a dynamic cast and unexpected twists, the musical comes to life in Hershey Area Playhouse, creating an immersive and engaging experience for the audience.

Eric S. Mansilla directs and choreographs the production:

"I have been waiting for five years to bring this show to the Hershey Area Playhouse. It's been over a decade since the last time someone's done it on the community level around here, and I'm thrilled it's happening now, with this cast and these technicians and musicians.

Whether you like musicals, comedies, mysteries, thrillers or if you want an escape or excuse to 'let loose' -- there's something in this show for you. You can't watch this on Netflix or in the movies. This is the kind of thing you can only experience live. So come and have fun with us! "

The actors that bring this musical to life are: Kevin L. Biddle as William Cartwright, Your Chairman; Michael Ritter as Mr. James Throttle, Stage Manager and Barkeep; Alec Brashear as John Jasper/Mr. Clive Paget; Emilie Leyes as Edwin Drood/Miss Alice Nutting ; Shelby Snyder as Rosa Bud/Miss Deirdre Peregrine; Travis A. Zimmerman as The Reverend Mister Crisparkle/Mr. Cedric Montcrieffe; Wesley Hemmann as Neville Landless/Mr. Victor Grinstead; Elena Rossetto as Helena Landless/Miss Janet Conover; Adam Estep as Durdles/Mr. Nick Cricker; Maxim Foley as Deputy/Master Nick Cricker; Maria Petrilak as The Princess Puffer/Miss Angela Prysock

Ian Wallace as Bazzard/Mr. Phillip Bax; Roxanne Hennessy as Miss Isabel Yearsley; Keifer Kemmerly as Mr. Alan Eliot; David Lang as Mr. Montaue Pruitt; Emily Myers as Miss Gwendolen Pynn; Valerie Schrader as Miss Florence Gill; and Stephanie Via as Miss Beatrice Balfour.

In addition to Mansilla, the production team for The Mystery of Edwin Drood include Michele Roth, Producer; Mike Ritter and Maddy Lenhart, Stage Managers; Jeff Miller and Carlton Hoke, Scenic Designers; Molly Robertson, Costume Designer; Nathan Grumbine, Lighting Designer and Photographer; Erin Austin, Vocal Director; Caleb Stelle, Conductor.

Come and help solve The Mystery of Edwin Drood, running October 3 to 6 and 10 to 13, 2019. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $23 for teens/adults and $20 for those ages 12 and under. Tickets are available by visiting www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse's box office at 717-533-8525.





