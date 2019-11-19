Hershey Area Playhouse Presents THE HOMECOMING

Hershey Area Playhouse will present the holiday production The Homecoming. Directed by Marcie Warner, The Homecoming is a heartwarming family story based on Earl Hamner Jr.'s novel and adapted for the stage by Christopher Sergel. The story takes place one Christmas Eve in 1933 as the Spencer family, known on television as "The Waltons," awaits the return of their father, who has had to find work many miles from home. With anxious anticipation, his eight children and their mother prepare for Christmas with the uncertainty of his return in the midst of a winter snow storm. The eldest son, who also narrates the tale, is sent out to find his father, encountering many of the town's characters, as well as some revelations about them, himself, and the man for whom he is searching. It is a perfect "get you in the mood for the holidays" experience that will be sure to please Playhouse audiences.

With this show, Director Marcie Warner says, "We hope to introduce a new generation to this beloved family production, to those who may not remember The Waltons, as well as provide a warm memory for those who fondly recall the televised Christmas special and series."

The actors that bring this feel-good play to life are: Devin Hinkle as Clay-Boy, Tara Mead as Olivia Spencer, David Lang as Clay Spencer, Samuel Pimental as Matt, Rachel Pronesti as Becky, Ryan Hosenfeld as Mark, Elizabeth McKissick as Shirley, Romeo Wills as Luke, Riley Beers as John, Adele Hosenfeld as Pattie Cake, Neal Ambron as Grandpa Homer, Dorothy Smith as Grandma Ida, Jacob Felix as Birdshot, Deb Stegall as City Lady, Kerry R. Mowery as Charlie Sneed, Mike Stubbs as Sheriff, John Switaj as Ike Godsey, Ken Skelly as Rev. Dooly, Eli Luongo as Young Joseph, Nina Francis as Young Mary, Colleen Mullikin as Miss Emma Staples, Lois Heagy as Miss Etta Staples, and an ensemble consisting of Cheyleigh Hykes, Jack Martin, JoEllen Myers, Deborah J. Santiago, Bridget Still, and Luann Stubbs.

In addition to Warner, the production team for The Homecoming includes producer Pam Whitenack, stage manager Gale Sherrid, assistant stage manager Becky Jenkins, costume designer Linda Pagliarulo, costume assistant Drenda Mary, lighting designer Austin Shay, lighting director Barrett Rhoads, light board operator Mike Toth, properties manager Rich Hebel, set design/construction Carlton Hoke and Jeff Miller, sound designer Dave Rowland, set dresser Nancy Parson, publicist Kate Foley, and the stage crew consisting of Rich Hebel, Brittany Laird, Todd Pagliarulo, Patt Roth, Amy Skeel, and Stephanie Toth.

Enjoy a night out with family and friends to get in the holiday spirit by seeing The Homecoming from December 5-8 and 12-15. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for children. Tickets are available by visiting www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse's box office at 717-533-8525.





