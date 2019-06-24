Hanover Little Theatre Welcomes CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

The Church Basement Ladies stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the pastor on course. Hanover Little Theatre will present this funny and down-to-earth musical comedy for eight performances this summer.

A special Saturday matinee will take place on the first weekend to accommodate increased interest in the show. The show will run July 12-14 and 18-21. There will be 8 p.m. shows on July 12-13 and 18-20 with 2 p.m. matinees on July 13-14 and 21. Tickets go on sale June 10. Members can access their tickets now.

The quartet of ladies organize the food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church about to undergo changes in 1965. From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, we see the ladies handle a record breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding.

Charlie Beard directs the show, written by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke, with music and lyrics by Drew Jansen. Songs from the show include "The Pale Food Polka," "Dead Spread" and "Mother of the Bride."

All tickets are $15 with discounts available for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. There are no fees for tickets printed at home or bought at the door. There is a $2 charge for all phone orders and a $1 charge for any tickets delivered by mail. The box office will be open the two weekends prior to Opening Night for ticket sales.

The cast features many familiar faces alongside Andrea Stephenson, who makes her HLT debut as Mrs. Lars (Vivian) Snustad. Suzanne Williamson will play Mrs. Gilmer (Mavis) Anderson while the real-life mother-daughter duo Faye Hilker and Jennifer Hilker-Scobie play Mrs. Elroy (Karin) Engelson and her daughter Signe Engleson. Duane Bull will play Pastor E. L. Gunderson.

The nonprofit community partner for this show is New Hope Ministries.

The theatre will donate $2 to New Hope for every ticket sold to the Saturday, July 12 evening performance. Sommer & O'Donnell - Attorneys at Law as well as an anonymous patron will match that donation, generating $6 for every person attending that show. Additionally, donations for New Hope will be accepted at all eight shows.

Since inaugurating this effort in November 2014, the theatre has donated more than $10,000 to a variety of area groups.





