Gretna Theatre's Outreach Program Brings THE SCIENCE OF STUFF to Area Schools and Libraries

This winter, Gretna Theatre's Outreach Program brings its newest educational production, The Science of Stuff, to schools and libraries across Lebanon County.

Framed as a wacky morning talk show, The Science of Stuff invites audiences to tune in to The Morning Mishmash with Chad and Nina, where surprise guests help uncover the building blocks of the universe. Can you un-bake a cake? Should you build a house out of gumdrops? Featuring commercials, dancing atoms, and plenty of laughs, this interactive performance explores concepts like matter, melting points, and construction in a way that's accessible and entertaining for all ages.

The cast includes Korri Slamans, Rachel Gerber, Rachel Landon, Sammi Stec, Lane McCabe (Chad), and Elle Dina (Nina), who collectively portray dozens of playful characters throughout the show.

As part of Gretna Theatre's ongoing commitment to arts education, The Science of Stuff will tour local schools and community spaces, with select public performances hosted at area libraries:

Public Library Performances

Myerstown Library: Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 5:00pm

Richland Library: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 1:00pm

Palmyra Library: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 4:00pm

Matthews Library: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10:00am

Lebanon Library: Saturday, March 7 at 11:00am

Annville Library: Friday, March 13 at 10:30am

(Additional performances will be presented for students at participating elementary schools throughout the region.)

Gretna Theatre's Outreach Program reaches thousands of students annually, bringing professional theatre directly into classrooms and community spaces while reinforcing STEM concepts, creative thinking, and collaborative learning.

For more information about The Science of Stuff or Gretna Theatre's Outreach Program, visit gretnatheatre.org.