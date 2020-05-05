Gretna Theatre Postpones Summer 2020 Season

Gretna Theatre has announced the postponement of its previously announced summer 2020 season.

The Summer Club will remain on September 4, and the Rodgers and Hammerstein concert with Hershey Symphony will be postponed until the winter.

If by June 5, the Playhouse is deemed safe for August, health measures can be ensured for the audience and artists, and the state guidelines permit, the theatre will revisit bringing some Mainstage and Kids performances to you at the end of its season.

The decision to postpone the regular season was made based on available health and government information. The amount of time a show needs before the performance to design, build, and rehearse, prohibits the company from beginning the season as normal today to deliver the high-quality productions that patrons expect.

a??The theatre will be contacting ticketholders in the nest week with details on options. Any gift certificates will be extended through next summer as well.



