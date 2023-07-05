Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals 15th Annual Summer Children's Theatre Series

Gettysburg Community Theatre has announced its 15th Annual Summer Children’s Theatre Series of theatre camps and children’s performances.

Having originated as a children’s theatre in 2009 but quickly understanding the community’s desire for more inclusive programming, GCT became a creative safe place not just for the young, but also for the young-at-heart and people with special needs as well. GCT’s Education & Outreach Program has grown to include its children’s theatre productions, after-school programs, and summer day camps for grades K-12, a Senior Citizen production for ages 55+, and a special needs theatre program for ages 10+. Education & Outreach makes up 75% of GCT’s entire operations and currently serves over 2,000 volunteers, audience members, students, actors, directors, artists, and musicians from 5 different counties.

The 2023 Summer Children’s Theatre Series includes theatre day camps in July where each week is a different play to learn with performances open to the public. There are still a few spots left in some of the K-12th Grade camps which include Stories From Under The Big Top camp week July 10-14 with performances 7pm July 14 & 15 and 2pm July 15, Pan! camp week July 17-21 with performances 7pm July 21 & 22 and 2pm July 22, Broadway Teens Concert 2pm July 23, The Fairy Tale Network camp week July 24-28 with performances 7pm July 28 & 29 and 2pm July 29, and Hello, Shakespeare! camp week July 31-August 4 with performances 4pm August 4 & 2pm August 5.

GCT hopes to see YOU at the theatre this year for any of their performances or classes. Subscribe free to the email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on the website you can order tickets to in person or streaming shows, register for in classes, and make donations.