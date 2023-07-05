Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals 15th Annual Summer Children's Theatre Series

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Taylor Quick And Nick Cortazzo of GREASE At Fulton Theatre Photo 1 Interview: Taylor Quick And Nick Cortazzo of GREASE At Fulton Theatre
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allen Photo 2 Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry
Interview: Matt Henningsen And Katherine Lindsley of DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Dutch Photo 3 Interview: Matt Henningsen And Katherine Lindsley of DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Review: SALLY COTTER AND THE CENSORED STONE at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo 4 Review: SALLY COTTER AND THE CENSORED STONE at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals 15th Annual Summer Children's Theatre Series

Gettysburg Community Theatre has announced its 15th Annual Summer Children’s Theatre Series of theatre camps and children’s performances.

Having originated as a children’s theatre in 2009 but quickly understanding the community’s desire for more inclusive programming, GCT became a creative safe place not just for the young, but also for the young-at-heart and people with special needs as well. GCT’s Education & Outreach Program has grown to include its children’s theatre productions, after-school programs, and summer day camps for grades K-12, a Senior Citizen production for ages 55+, and a special needs theatre program for ages 10+. Education & Outreach makes up 75% of GCT’s entire operations and currently serves over 2,000 volunteers, audience members, students, actors, directors, artists, and musicians from 5 different counties.

The 2023 Summer Children’s Theatre Series includes theatre day camps in July where each week is a different play to learn with performances open to the public. There are still a few spots left in some of the K-12th Grade camps which include Stories From Under The Big Top camp week July 10-14 with performances 7pm July 14 & 15 and 2pm July 15, Pan! camp week July 17-21 with performances 7pm July 21 & 22 and 2pm July 22, Broadway Teens Concert 2pm July 23, The Fairy Tale Network camp week July 24-28 with performances 7pm July 28 & 29 and 2pm July 29, and Hello, Shakespeare! camp week July 31-August 4 with performances 4pm August 4 & 2pm August 5.

GCT hopes to see YOU at the theatre this year for any of their performances or classes. Subscribe free to the email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on the website you can order tickets to in person or streaming shows, register for in classes, and make donations.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues Photo
Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

Harrisburg’s Fringe Festival is an opportunity not only to take in an incredible variety of art but also to mingle with other attendees and the artists between performances. Find out how to Fringe and get your tickets for this incredible event. Go on an adventure this weekend and “do something weird” at the Harrisburg Fringe Festival!

2
Interview: Various Artists of HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues Photo
Interview: Various Artists of HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

Harrisburg’s Fringe Festival starts Thursday! It will be a weekend to remember with something for everyone! From musical performances to theatrical shows to multimedia productions to films, check out the full list of performances at www.hbgfringe.com and see our previous Fringe articles on BroadwayWorld.com to hear from some of the artists.

3
Women Who Rock Launches 2023 Rising Star Contest for Western Pennsylvania Photo
Women Who Rock Launches 2023 Rising Star Contest for Western Pennsylvania

Submissions will be open July 1st through August 31st for the 2023 Women Who Rock™ Rising Star Contest presented by The Vault Recording Studio, Sing Sing Sing!, and the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University.

4
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Launches New Artist Series in July Photo
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Launches New Artist Series in July

Starting July 15th, Uptown is presenting a New Artist Series, featuring rising stars in country, bluegrass/pop, gospel folk, and soft rock from around the country. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Great Balls of Fire
Gretna Theatre (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gretna Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Oyster Mill Playhouse (7/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PROM
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You