Gamut Theatre Presents LAST LAUGHS Of 2020

Gamut Theatre Group will present its annual New Year's Eve special event Last Laughs of 2020 LIVE! Online, December 31, 2020. This year, Last Laughs will be performed virtually over Zoom and will consist of short and long form improvisation by the entire TMI team! Last Laughs of 2020 LIVE! Online starts at 9:00 p.m. and will conclude at 10:00 p.m.

It's the end of 2020, and TMI Improv wants you to get the Last Laugh as we say goodbye to the Year Everyone Wants to Forget and welcome 2021! Join the TMI Improv Team: Clark, Abby, Amber, Dave, Erin, Francesca, Gabriella, Lyeneal, Nick, Patrick, Ross, Sean, and Tom for a virtual improv show where suggestions from the audience guide the players for the evening.

Tickets for this performance are $10 dollars. One ticket per screen access. Login in early. Zoom event opens at 8:45 PM with a LIVE Chat with the TMI PLAYERS. Tickets must be purchased in advance to receive an email with login information. Tickets be purchased at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111.