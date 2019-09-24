Fulton Theatre Presents WAIT UNTIL DARK

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to present, Wait Until Dark, October 10 through October 27, with previews October 8 and 9. A suspenseful Halloween treat for every thrill seeker!

A mysterious doll mistakenly smuggled into the country possesses secrets that puts a young couple in serious danger, especially the blind homemaker. Based on the acclaimed film starring Audrey Hepburn, this cult classic will have you on the edge of your seat, minute after pulsating minute. Left home alone and to her own devices, Suzy is forced to defend herself against three con men, who are after the doll and its goods. A clever cat-and-mouse game of deception becomes more dangerous when the doll disappears! The game takes a drastic turn when the lights go out!

Wait Until Dark opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theater in 1966. The original production starred Lee Remick as Suzy, which earned her a Tony Nomination. A popular film version was released in 1967 starring Oscar Nominated Audrey Hepburn. The film has been ranked tenth on Bravo's 100 Scariest Movie Moments for its climactic ending. In 1998, Wait Until Dark made its way back to Broadway with Marisa Tomei taking on the role of Suzy. She played opposite filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in his Broadway debut in the role of Harry Roat.

The company features Katherine Fried (Susan Hendrix), who returns to the Fulton, most recently playing Girl in Once (Co-production with Virginia Repertory Theatre). Fried's regional credits include Henry IV Part I and The Merry Wives of Windsor (Montana Shakespeare in the Parks), and The Parchman Hour, King Lear, A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theater). Zack Calhoon (Harry Roat) most recently appeared as Tom in the Fulton's production of The Glass Menagerie. Other credits include: BUZZ (Alabama Shakespeare Festival, directed by Carrie Preston) Fountainhead/John in Water by the Spoonful (Premiere Stages) and his Film/TV credits include The Subject, Braid, Do Not Go Gentle (BBC). Kevin Early (Mike Talman) recently directed Fulton Theatre's production of The Glass Menagerie and appeared on the mainstage playing Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls. Favorite credits include Brigadoon (Goodman Theater), Sweeney Todd (Pioneer Theater) and The Secret Garden (Baltimore Center Stage). New York and Broadway acting credits include Death Takes a Holiday, Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie and A Tale Of Two Cities. Peter Bisgaier (Sgt. Carlino) is making his Fulton Theatre debut. Off-Broadway credits include Reservoir Dogs, Roberto Zucco (Empire Theatre Co.) and Patience (Boomerang Theatre Co). Regional credits include 74 Seconds... to Judgment (Arden Theater), and ART, Chapter Two (Pegasus Theatre Company). Peter is Co-Artistic Director of Pegasus Theatre.

Anson Woodin (Sam Hendrix) returns to the Fulton Theatre, where he most recently appeared in Mamma Mia!, Treasure Island, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and It Happened In Key West. New York credits include Freddy in My Fair Lady, and Cinderella's Prince/Wolf in Into The Woods. Carly Evans (Gloria) also returns to the Fulton Theatre where she previously appeared in The Wizard of Oz. Carly has performed locally with Servant Stage Company, Hershey Area Playhouse, Susquehanna Stage Company, EPAC, MPACT, Popovsky Performing Arts, and Prima Theatre.

The creative team for Wait Until Dark includes Andrew Kindig (Director), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate) William James Mahoney (Scenic Designer), Mary Lana Rice (Lighting Designer), Matthew Moran (Sound Designer) Kelsey Bomba (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Makeup and Wig Designer) Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Rachel Gerrity (Production Stage Manager) Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

With special thanks to our Series Sponsor, Fox Chapel Publishing and Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Print Partner Hot Frog Print Media and our Creative Partner, Kinectiv.





