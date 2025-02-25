FRANKENSTEIN By Nick Dear to Premiere at Gamut Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gamut Theatre will present its spring showcase production, Frankenstein by Nick Dear from the novel by Mary Shelley. The show runs March 15 - 30 with performances on MAR 15, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 at 7:30 PM & MAR 16, 23, 30 at 2:30 PM. Tickets are "pick your seat, pick your price", at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15.

"Can a man be a god?" asks Victor Frankenstein (Dear). It is no mystery that the current state of the world plagues us all with incessant questions. Scientific advancements inspire questions of human necessity. Spiritual enlightenments encourage questions of human purpose. Political agendas spur questions of human capacity for good and equal capacity for evil. Though the socio-political climate may be new, the questions certainly are not. Mary Shelley, a woman far ahead of her own time, wrote a story in 1816 about a man battling these uncertainties. Frankenstein has remained a source of intellectual stimulation for 200 years, and does not cease in its relevance in 2025.

Gamut Theatre Group is presenting Central Pennsylvania's first professional production of Frankenstein by Nick Dear from the novel by Mary Shelley. And, as director Jeff Luttermoser claims, "2025 is a disturbingly perfect time to produce this story in this way."

Abandoned by his creator and left to navigate a hostile world, Frankenstein's bewildered creature faces a harsh, new life of cruelty and isolation. In trying to understand humanity, he gains knowledge and compassion, but he also learns fear and anger. The Creature grows desperate and vengeful, leading him to hunt his maker and forge a terrifying bargain. Timeless themes of scientific responsibility, the nature of humanity, and the essence of good and evil are explored in this gripping and profoundly unsettling gothic tale.

The director states that "humanity is at the core of this story, for better or for worse. I guess that part is up to the audience." Frankenstein does not merely aim to teach a principle, but rather explores the nuances of "morality, and the deep human need for acceptance and connection" (Luttermoser). Gamut Theatre invites you to come and explore humanity with us.

PLEASE NOTE: The actors playing Victor Frankenstein and The Creature will switch roles every other night. This choice, inspired by the original 2011 National Theatre production, is intended to explore the themes of identity, duality, and transformation. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein deals heavily with the blurred lines between creator and creation. By having David Ramón Zayas and Tom Weaver share these roles, we can emphasize how Victor Frankenstein and The Creature mirror one another's ambitions and vulnerabilities. The role-switching allows the actors to experience the dual perspectives of creator and creation, offering audiences two interpretations of the relationship at the heart of the story. If you would like to return to the theatre to see both versions, you can bring your first Frankenstein ticket to the box office window and pay $10 cash for a discounted seat in the balcony. Gamut cannot accept credit cards or reservations for these discounted seats. If you would like to reserve a seat for your second performance, you may pay online!

