Entertainment Legend Rich Little Will Perform at the Majestic Theater in October

Master mimic and show business legend Rich Little will make his Gettysburg debut live at the Majestic Theater on October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Nicknamed "The Man of a Thousand Voices," Rich Little has entertained millions with his uncanny characterizations for nearly seven decades. With a repertoire of more than 200 voices, he has appeared on television variety shows such as Johnny Carson, Ed Sullivan, Laugh-In, and Hollywood Squares. A professed classic movie buff, Little is fond of doing Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon, Alfred Hitchcock, John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart, but he also has characters such as Kermit the Frog, and Dr. Phil.

Little continues to delight audiences several times per week at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana in Las Vegas. In May 2021, he reflected on his career, and his voices, and the friendships he's made along the way on CBS Sunday Morning, and revealed he would appear in Trial on the Potomac Off-Broadway in New York this summer.

"The Majestic is honored to present one of the living legends of show business," enthused Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic's founding executive director. "Anyone who saw his appearance on CBS Sunday Morning could easily see he's still at the top of his game. And we all certainly need a good laugh these days."

Little's October 15 performance is funded by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment Fund. Tickets start at $42 and are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling (717) 337-8200, or by stopping by the Box Office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for each show is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are required at all times while visiting the Majestic Theater, regardless of vaccination status.