EVERY BRILLIANT THING Will Be Performed by Open Stage in September

Open Stage, through the words of playwright Duncan MacMillan, is giving a million reasons to celebrate the return of live theatre September 3-26 with Every Brilliant Thing, a thrilling one-man show.

Now in its 36th season, Open Stage presents a season of shows designed to "break through", welcoming audiences to engage in the communal experience of live theatre once more.

"I have always enjoyed shows that ask something of their audiences and doesn't provide easy answers in return," says Stuart Landon, Producing Artistic Director of Open Stage, "This season allows a space for our audiences to have a release, something much needed after the events of the past year."

Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of one man's journey from childhood to adulthood and his desire to document "every brilliant thing" in the form of a paper list. Tackling issues of mental health, familial relationships, and suicide, Every Brilliant Thing urges its audiences to face difficult conversations head on. The play is a collaboration between playwright Duncan MacMillan (Lungs; People, Places and Things; and 1984) and British comedian Jonny Donahoe, who originated the role of the Narrator. First produced in London in 2013, Every Brilliant Thing made its Off-Broadway debut in 2014. A performance was filmed for broadcast on HBO in 2016.

After reopening in May with a summer of live concerts and cabarets, Landon is excited to present Open Stage's first live stage play in over a year. Landon admits that he found the play by accident and "immediately found it intriguing. I knew I needed to do this piece of art. It is hopeful and joyous," he says. Just as the finding of the play was a happy accident, Every Brilliant Thing is an opportunity for audiences to bear witness to their own lives and the many happy accidents that can occur.

Landon stars in the role of the Narrator with direction by local artist and Open Stage alum, Karen Ruch. "I am excited to be able to work with Karen [Ruch] again on this brilliant piece," says Landon, who describes Ruch as "someone to be trusted with a piece as intimate as Every Brilliant Thing."

Every Brilliant Thing is a celebration of life that invites audiences to "lean forward and open their mind". This season, you will find the characters leaning forward as well, inviting audiences to actively participate in this communal experience.

Every Brilliant Thing runs September 3 - 26, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 PM and Sunday shows at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM at Open Stage.

Tickets on sale now at openstagehbg.com.