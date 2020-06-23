Dutch Apple Dinner Theater is Set to Reopen on July 17 With CLUE; 2021 Season Announced

Dutch Apple Dinner Theater is set to reopen on July 17 with Clue the Musical.

The theater will have reduced capacity and spread-out seating, according to ABC 27. Guests will also have their temperature checked before entering.

"We're going to take all the precautions we need in order to bring entertainment back to our community," said David Prather, President of Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. "We want you to know that when we open our doors, it will be safe for both employees and guests."

Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 717-898-1900, ordering online at DutchApple.com or by stopping at the box office at

510 Centerville Road in Lancaster.

Main-stage shows in 2021 include "Always a Bridesmaid," Jan. 7-Feb. 14; the "Happy Days" musical, Feb. 19-April 3; "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan," April 15-May 29; and "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" June 3-July 1.

Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You