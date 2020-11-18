Downtown Hershey Association to Hold Virtual Holiday Celebration and Drive-Thru Santa Visit

Kick off your holiday celebration with the annual tree lighting and arrival of Santa Claus in ChocolateTown Square, December 5 starting at 5 p.m. live on the Downtown Hershey Association's Facebook page. The event will be shared via Facebook live due to health concerns.

Starting at 5 p.m., people can view a five-piece brass band from the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they play holiday favorites. Santa will arrive downtown onboard a Hershey Volunteer Fire Company truck and he will light the tree at approximately 5:15 p.m. Members of the Hershey High School Marching Band are also tentatively scheduled to play.

Then, families can enjoy Santa's Drive-Thru in the parking lot next to ChocolateTown Square from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Guests may enter in their vehicles from Cocoa Avenue onto Caracas Avenue and proceed in the queue to wave to Santa. Children may hand their letters to Santa to Downtown Hershey Association volunteers and receive a special candy treat, donated by The Hershey Company. Vehicles will then exit the parking lot on Caracas Avenue, closest to First United Methodist Church. Santa's Drive-Thru will also feature festive pre-recorded holiday music.

"This year's celebration will be a little different but it will be a wonderful way for families to keep this annual event as part of their holiday tradition," said Susan Cort, Derry Township Supervisor and event co-chair.

The event is being organized by The Downtown Hershey Association in cooperation with the Derry Township Parks & Recreation and Derry Township Police Department and sponsored in part by The Hershey Company. Holiday decorations will be donated by Davis Landscaping.

"We are looking forward to providing a little holiday fun for families in our community," said event cochair Michelle Emerick. "We couldn't imagine a holiday season in downtown Hershey without the arrival of Santa."

