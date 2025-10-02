DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Begins This Month at Open Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Stage will present Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a hilarious new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Directed by Stuart Landon, the production will run October 4 through November 1, 2025, in Open Stage’s intimate Studio Theater in downtown Harrisburg as part of the company’s 40th Anniversary Season.

Described as a fang-tastically funny farce, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors blends Mel Brooks–style absurdity with Halloween-season hijinks. Five actors will take on dozens of roles in a lightning-fast romp featuring wild accents, quick costume changes, and laugh-out-loud mayhem.

The cast includes Isaac Austin as Jonathan Harker, Joellen Terranova as Dr. Westfeldt, Jasmine Graham as Lucy, Anthony M.C. Leukus as both Mina and Van Helsing, and Brad Barkdoll as Count Dracula. Swing understudies Luke Rider and Areanna Kroll complete the cast. The creative team features Stacy Reck as Production Stage Manager, with assistant stage managers Chris Krahulec, McCaffrey Martone, and Evelyn Dorman. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, costumes by Jacob Schlenker, props by Becky Arney, and sound by Victoria Deiorio, with audio support from Anthony Pieruccini and Wayne Landon. Technical direction is by Kalina Barret.

Now in its 40th season, Open Stage continues to produce contemporary plays and musicals with a focus on diverse storytelling and lifelong learning. Through its anniversary theme The Next Chapter, the company celebrates bold storytelling, beloved classics, and transformative new work.