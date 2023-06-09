CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE To Illuminate Hershey Theatre This Winter

Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE To Illuminate Hershey Theatre This Winter

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be dazzling audiences during its 7-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season, including a stop in Hershey, Pa.  Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation's premier family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Holidaze will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that Cirque Dreams Holidaze is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” 

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors, and everyone in between, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.CirqueDreams.com

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company.  For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com




