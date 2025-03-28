Brandywine Battlefield Park To Host 'Preserving Our Past' 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their Preserving Our Past event at Brandywine Battle Park scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Come and discover the captivating history of Brandywine Battlefield Park and Brandywine Valley! Immerse yourself in the local community and meet members of the Christian C. Sanderson Museum, the Chester County NSDAR, the Chadds Ford Historical Society, and the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science. You can also gain insight into colonial life with living history demonstrations and children's games.

Preserving Our Past at Brandywine Battlefield Park is a special day dedicated to learning about the efforts of our site and other similar locations in preserving our rich history and the land surrounding us. Tours of the Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) are at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, and tours of the Gilpin property are at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM. Admission is $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for Seniors, AAA, AARP; and $5.00 for Youth (ages 3-11).

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org.

